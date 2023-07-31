Fat in the Fire Rocks the Culture Connection Crowd

Culture Connection packed the Price City Peace Garden once again on Thursday evening, continuing the summer of live entertainment free to the community.

Though Rupert Wates was scheduled to grace the stage for the week, he had to cancel his showing. In his place, Fat in the Fire came ready to thrill all those in attendance.

The Christian Motorcycle Association joined in on the fun for this event, bringing a booth that featured an obstacle course for the children, refreshments such as watermelon and more.

This week’s Culture Connection will be a special event as the International Days Opening Ceremonies kickoff the entertainment on Thursday at 7 p.m. Gemma Griffiths, a Zimbabwean pop singer, will then take the stage.