The Price City Renaissance Festival Committee has added meetings for the following dates below. The meetings will be held at 12:00 p.m. in the Price City Hall, Room 207, 185 East Main, Price Utah.

RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL MEETINGS

October 5, 2023

November 2, 2023

December 7, 2023

/s/ Jaci Adams

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 20, 2023.