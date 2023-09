NOTICE is hereby given that the City Council of The City of Green River passed Ordinance No. 2023-06. It vacates and establishes the process to convey the alleyway in Block 21 First Division of Green River. The Ordinance is available at the City Office located at 460 East Main Street. The public is welcome to view the ordinance and/or request copies at the City Office during regular business hours.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 20, 2023.