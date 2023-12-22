2024 Budget Adopted by Carbon County Commissioners

Rounding out the business for the year, the Carbon County Commission tackled the consideration and adoption of the 2024 county budget, which was also resolution 2023-07.

This was handled during the final meeting of 2023 on Wednesday evening. Carbon County Clerk/Auditor Seth Marsing began by stating that the tentative budget had been presented at the previous meeting, where he presented it in detail.

During this time, the county was able to adjust the budget up until that day, when it would hopefully be approved as final. There were only two adjustments brought forth and they were both requested by the Carbon County Assessor’s office.

The requests were to remove the budgeted $14,000 in the equipment budget and increase the travel budget. The reduction was made in the equipment section and travel was increased from $6,000 to $12,000. Marsing stated that they were pretty minor changes, but everything else was as presented from the last meeting.

With this in mind, the commissioners moved to adopt the 2024 budget.