2024 Mini, Little and Junior Miss Emery County Crowned *Photo Gallery*

Emery High School played host to the 2024 Mini, Little and Junior Miss Emery County Pageant on Wednesday evening as 18 young girls competed for a crown in their respective divisions.

All age groups were judged based on a private interview with judges, personality wear, talent, evening gown and onstage question. Juniors were also judged on an additional competition of fitness.

In the Mini Miss Emery County division, Britlee Bishop was crowned for the 2024 year. Bishop also tied alongside Raelee Oveson for the Spirit of Miss Emery Award for both being overall sweethearts and keeping not only their spirits high, but the other contestants’ as well.

Moving on to the Little Miss Emery County division, Aspyn Hinkins secured the crown while Hallee Hurdsman was crowned the Junior Miss Emery County.

Addisyn Curtis was awarded the People’s Choice Award after bringing in the most donations before the pageant. All of the funds raised from each contestant will be given back the community with service projects.

The Golden Ticket Award was earned by Sage Cook for selling the most tickets to the pageant, a total of 44. Lastly, the Committee’s Choice Award was given to Lacey Morris for having her paperwork turned in on time, showing kindness on and off the stage, and having very supportive parents.

Special performances included Miss Teen Spanish Fork Lexi Cox and the 2023 Mini, Little and Junior Miss Emery Royalty, Bostyn Labrum, Baylor Smith and Hallie Frandsen.

DVDs of both the Mini, Little and Junior Miss Emery Pageant and Miss Emery and Teen Pageant will be available for purchase. Please email dvds@etv.net with your name, phone number, as well as which pageant you would like to order.