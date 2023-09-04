2024 Rural County Grant Application Period Open

The Carbon County Office of Economic Development and the Community Economic Development (CED) Board announced last week that they have begun accepting applications for the 2024 Rural County Grant.

Shanny Wilson, Economic Development and Tourism Director for Carbon County, explained that the grant program is designed to address the economic development needs of the county and has already assisted 27 local businesses over the past three years.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 1, and a dollar for dollar (50/50) match is required. Those that are interested may click here for more information on eligible requirements and how to apply.