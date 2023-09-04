Floods Wash Out Highway 6

Highway 6 was closed in both directions between Helper and Soldier Summit on Sunday afternoon due to flood damage. The flood affected the highway at milepost 228, which is two miles west of Indian Canyon.

Heavy rains led to flooding and a mudslide, which left debris strewn across the highway and damaged the culvert. The highway was closed at 1:54 p.m. at Highway 89 (milepost 187) and Highway 191 (milepost 230).

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reported that its plan is to reopen the highway by early Monday afternoon. At that time, vehicles should be able to travel on gravel at a reduced speed limit of 25 MPH.

“Keep in mind this plan is subject to change and is weather dependent,” UDOT shared. “Please plan extra time as you travel Monday on US-6.”

Once the road is reopened, crews will continue work to replace the road and complete culvert construction.