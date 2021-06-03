2,500 Acre Bennion Creek Fire 0% Contained

Bennion Creek Fire Update Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Evening Update Fire Information 202-320-7170 (7:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m.) Email: Colin.Dunn@USDA.gov Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UtahWildfire Websites: https://www.utahfireinfo.gov

Date Started: June 4, 2021 Location: Bennison Ridge, Manti- La Sal NF, UT

Cause: Natural Total acres: 2,500 Containment: 0% Total Personnel: 155

June 10, 2021, 10:30 PM

FIRE SUMMARY

The Bennion Fire is continuing to burn in the vicinity of Skyline and Starvation roads on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. A dry, cold front moved across the fire on Thursday, bringing significant winds. Windy and dry conditions led to extreme fire behavior and significant fire growth Thursday afternoon and evening.

The extreme fire behavior caused the fire to spot over containment lines and rapidly grow toward the community of Aspen Cove. At approximately 5:15 p.m., local authorities ordered the evacuation of Aspen Cove. Evacuations were completed and crews commenced structural defense in the community.

Smoke is visible in the surrounding communities and from Highway 6. Starvation Road, Bennion Ridge Road and Forest Road 0008 (Bear Ridge Road) are closed for public and firefighter safety. Please remain clear of the fire area.

Current Resources:

Handcrews: 5

Engines: 5

Helicopters: 4

Dozer: 1

Closures : Bennion Ridge Road, Forest Road 0008 (Bear Ridge Road) and Starvation Road.

Evacuations: Aspen Cove