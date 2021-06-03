MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. 2,500 Acre Bennion Creek Fire 0% Contained

2,500 Acre Bennion Creek Fire 0% Contained

9-June-Talbot-scaled.jpg

Fire behavior June 9. (U.S. Forest Service photo by Tom Talbot)

Bennion Creek Fire Update  

Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Evening Update  

Fire Information

202-320-7170 (7:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m.)

Email: Colin.Dunn@USDA.gov

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UtahWildfire

Websites: https://www.utahfireinfo.gov

  

 

Date Started: June 4, 2021                   Location: Bennison Ridge, Manti- La Sal NF, UT

Cause: Natural         Total acres: 2,500             Containment: 0%         Total Personnel: 155

 June 10, 2021, 10:30 PM

FIRE SUMMARY

The Bennion Fire is continuing to burn in the vicinity of Skyline and Starvation roads on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. A dry, cold front moved across the fire on Thursday, bringing significant winds. Windy and dry conditions led to extreme fire behavior and significant fire growth Thursday afternoon and evening.

The extreme fire behavior caused the fire to spot over containment lines and rapidly grow toward the community of Aspen Cove. At approximately 5:15 p.m., local authorities ordered the evacuation of Aspen Cove. Evacuations were completed and crews commenced structural defense in the community.

Smoke is visible in the surrounding communities and from Highway 6. Starvation Road, Bennion Ridge Road and Forest Road 0008 (Bear Ridge Road) are closed for public and firefighter safety. Please remain clear of the fire area.

Current Resources:
Handcrews: 5
Engines: 5
Helicopters: 4
Dozer: 1

Closures : Bennion Ridge Road, Forest Road 0008 (Bear Ridge Road) and Starvation Road.

Evacuations: Aspen Cove

scroll to top
X
X