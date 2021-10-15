286 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there are 286 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the region. This includes 168 in Carbon County, 79 in Emery County and 39 in Grand County.

According to Thursday’s report, 95 of these cases were reported in the past three days with 52 in Carbon County, 32 in Emery County and 11 in Grand County. There are currently 20 regional patients hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including 14 Carbon County residents and three residents each from Emery and Grand counties.

Of the active cases, 51 of them include students or staff from regional schools. Carbon and Emery counties have 20 school cases each, while Grand County has 11.

Throughout the region, 18,156 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is 50.20% of the eligible population in Carbon County 47.32% in Emery County. Grand County leads the region with 67.83% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

There have been 231 breakthrough cases of COVID-19, which are those that became infected with the virus despite being vaccinated.