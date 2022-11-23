2nd Annual Giving Bowl a Hearty Success

The second annual Giving Bowl, which is a flag football tournament, was hosted at the USU Eastern soccer fields on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The games began at 9 a.m. and registration was $5 per person. Brackets included junior high age, high school age, and 19 and up. The tournament featured teams of five to seven players per team.

This year, the tournament raised over $2,500 through participants and generous donations from local businesses. This money will be used to provide Thanksgiving meals to local families in need. The organizers are currently in the process of donating the meals to 30 families.