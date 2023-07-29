3 Days of Entertainment for International Days

The International Days celebration hosted in Price City is well-known for keeping attendees entertained throughout the course of the events.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, an opening ceremony will be hosted at the Peace Gardens in Price City beginning at 7 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Ben Jones. Following, award winning Zimbabwean vocal artist Gemma Griffen will open the night.

Friday and Saturday, the entertainment will largely be located at the city’s Washington Park.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, hard rock and metal band Black Corvus will hit the stage. Following will be the Deltaz at 4 p.m. The blues duo The SB Experience will take the stage at 6:15 p.m. with Imagine: Remembering the Fab Four, a Beatles tribute band, closing out the night beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s entertainment will begin with the bluegrass band Fiddle Express at 12 p.m. Middle Eastern belly dancers Banjara World Dancers will perform at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

A demonstration from the Raptor Martial Arts will take place at 1:30 p.m. and Linda’s School of Dance will perform mixed dance styles at 2:30 p.m. To liven up the afternoon, Monkey Friday will perform a variety of pop, rock and funk at 3 p.m.

Castle Country Radio will then present “Number Please,” a live game show, at 4:30 p.m. Following will be ‘A Night of Broadway’ presented by Angela Murray beginning at 6:30 p.m. To close out the night, Stone Company, an experimental backporch band, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.