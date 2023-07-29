Carbon Recreation Sponsors International Days 5k Walk/Run

ETV News Stock Photo

Once again, Carbon County Recreation will be sponsoring the Internationals Days 5k Walk/Run.

This year’s walk/run will begin at the Price City Peace Gardens, located at 185 East Main Street, on Thursday, Aug. 3. Please arrive at 7:30 p.m. to check in before the race. The race will begin 30 minutes after check in at 8 p.m.

The registration fee will be $20 per person or a group discount after three members in the same household. To pre-register, visit www.carbonrec.com or call (435) 636-3702.