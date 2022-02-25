3 Deer Killed, Left to Waste in Carbon County

DWR Press Release

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after two doe deer and one buck deer were killed and left to waste in Carbon County.

DWR conservation officers received a tip on Dec. 9, 2021 after an individual discovered two dead doe deer on Porphyry Bench near Price. The two deer had been shot with a .22-caliber firearm, and the meat from both animals had been left to waste. A 4×4 buck deer was also found later near the same area and is believed to be related to the killings of the two doe deer.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered evidence that suggested the deer had all been shot and killed the night of Dec. 8 or in the early morning hours of Dec. 9.

Anyone with information regarding the killing of these three deer, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at (800) 662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Conservation Officer Justin Brimhall at (435) 820-6445. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2021, officers confirmed 1,153 animals were illegally killed valued over $610,000.