3 Dinos Podium at State Tournament

The Carbon Dinos wrestling team traveled to the Sevier Valley Center over the weekend for the 3A State Championships.

Brax Tapia started the tournament off well, getting two wins, one by fall and one by tech fall. After a couple of tough losses, he would battle hard against Delta’s Carter Anderson, getting him the fifth-place podium in the 132 weight-class.

Jonathan Jewkes had a couple nice wins by decision as he made his way to the semifinals. After a couple tough losses, he would have the opportunity for the fifth place in state. He faced Union’s Denver Cloward, where he would get a nice win by fall, securing the fifth spot in the 165 weight-class.

Gavin Fausett had a nice tournament, winning three of his six matches over the weekend. After a tough loss in the first round, Fausett kept focused and would have to battle back. He would get his next three wins by fall as he made it to the consolation semis. The next couple matches wouldn’t go his way, but a valiant effort put Fausett in sixth in the 175 weight-class.

Carbon would finish with in the 11th spot with 51.5 team points for the Dinos as the season ends for the young men.