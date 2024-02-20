Lady Dinos Finish Season Out Strong

The Lady Dino wrestling team traveled to the Sevier Valley Center for the 3A State Girls’ Wrestling Championships over the weekend.

Fortune Ward had an amazing weekend, winning three of her four matches. In her first match, Ward won by fall over Providence Hall’s Claire Bartlome. She would lose her next match to Jaysie Abalos of Delta, who would eventually become the state champion.

Ward wasn’t ready to call it quits, winning her next match by fall against Dakota Bechtol of Grantsville. In the third-place match, Ward would get her third pin of the tournament against Kyra Defino of Juab and be awarded the bronze medal in the 135 weight-class.

Codi Shaw had a solid tournament as well, winning three of her five matches. Shaw would get wins by pin over Juan Diego’s Natalia Cardenas and Emillie Memmott of Richfield before wrestling in the fifth-place match. The match was against North Sanpete’s Whitley Kinross, who would also be defeated by fall, giving Shaw the fifth-place medal and podium in the 110 weight-class.

Maddison Arroyo wrestled well, going two and two in her class. She would get both of her wins by pin and showed great resiliency as she bested an opponent that had defeated her earlier in the tournament, Kira Hart of Richfield, for the fifth-place medal and podium in the 190 weight-class.

Grace Lamb, Rickelle Collins and Samantha Riddle would all earn a sixth place in their respective weight-classes. Carbon ended the tournament in the seventh team position out of 16 other teams participating. The Lady Dino wrestlers had a fantastic second year and have an excellent future ahead of them for years to come.