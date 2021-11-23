360 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 360 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the region. This includes 241 cases in Carbon County, 70 in Emery County and 49 in Grand County.

Of these cases, 68 were reported in the past four days, including 35 in Carbon County, 16 in Emery County and 17 in Grand County. There are currently nine regional patients hospitalized due to complications from the virus with six from Carbon County, three from Emery County and one from Grand County.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 62 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 throughout the region. This includes 34 from Carbon County, 23 from Emery County and five from Grand County. Only four of these deaths involved residents who were vaccinated.

As vaccine distribution throughout the region continues, nearly 19,000 residents have already been fully vaccinated. This accounts for 49.9% of the eligible population within the region. The health department has also began offering booster doses of the vaccine to anyone over the age of 18.

While there have been 560 breakthrough cases of the virus, the health department continues to encourage vaccines as a way to reduce hospitalizations related to COVID-19. Of the total hospitalizations, 204 were not vaccinated while 12 were fully vaccinated.

Those interested in learning more about the vaccines or scheduling an appointment should click here. However, please note that the health department’s Emery and Grand county offices will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Friday, Nov. 26. The Carbon County office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 27.