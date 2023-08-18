364 Local Students Receive New Shoes

Local students were treated to new shoes on Saturday courtesy of the United Way of Eastern Utah (UWEU). The Soles2Soles program provided shoes to 364 school-age children during its pop-up event at the Price City Peace Garden.

“When a child arrives at school in ill-fitting or worn out shoes, it is difficult for him or her to concentrate on learning,” shared UWEU. “Through our Soles2Souls program, United Way of Eastern Utah wants to remove this barrier to a successful school experience.”

Pam Boyd, United Way of Eastern Utah Director, was joined by United Way board members and volunteers to host the pop-up in Price. In just three hours, hundreds of students were treated to a pair of New Balance sneakers. While the pop-up served many, the program aims to help students throughout the year.

“Beyond the one-day pop-up events, the United Way of Eastern Utah provides new shoes for students at the request of a school teacher, counselor or administrator,” UEWU stated.

Up next, the United Way of Eastern Utah will host a similar pop-event in Blanding in September.