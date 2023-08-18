Chamber Recognizes the Desert Thunder Foundation

Lisa Mortenson, Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Board President (left), and Shane Weybright, Desert Thunder Raceway Foundation (right).

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce recognized the Desert Thunder Foundation during its luncheon on Thursday afternoon. Shane Weybright, president of the foundation, accepted the honor and spoke to those in attendance.

Weybright, was born into racing culture, began visiting Desert Thunder Raceway in 2016 when he lived in Colorado. Three years later, in 2019, the Desert Thunder Foundation purchased the track, and Webright, along with his wife Erin, worked to build on the legacy of Desert Thunder.

Since the foundation took over the track, over 30,000 spectators have graced the stands throughout more than 80 events. Thousands of racers have also made their way around the track, with an average of 60 vehicles on a race night. This number increases to as many as 150 competitors during the ever-popular Clash in September.

With the overwhelming support from racers and the community, the foundation looks to continue building its offerings. Plans for the future include a campground at the racetrack as well as a side-by-side track for even more racing opportunities.

For more information on the Desert Thunder Foundation as well as a raceway schedule, please click here.