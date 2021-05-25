3A All-Star Baseball Players Announced

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Several Dinos and Spartans will don their respective jerseys once more to play in a coveted game. Those that were selected to play in the two All-Star games will have a chance to not only represent their schools, but also play amongst the best in 3A.

There will be both an underclassman and senior game at Carbon’s baseball fields this Saturday, May 29. The underclassman game will take place at 11 a.m. with the senior game right after at 2:30 p.m.

Carbon’s Rylan Hart, Jordan Fossat and Jacob Vasquez will all take part in the underclassman game. On the other side of the field, Trevin Wakefield and Ryker Jensen will be in their white jerseys for the Spartans in the 11 a.m. match.

In the senior game, Kade Dimick, Cooper Schade and Brayton Nielson will all represent the Dinos while Emery will feature Luke Stilson and Jax Madsen in the final contest.