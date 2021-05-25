Brayton Nielson Awarded Tony Pappas MVP

For the 39th year, the Tony Papps Memorial Most Valuable Player was awarded to a Carbon High baseball player. Brayton Nielson was named the recipient of this prestigious award this year. A $1,000 scholarship was presented to Nielson for his continuing education this coming fall.

“The Tony Pappas Memorial Baseball Award is the only ‘living’ long standing funded scholarship at Carbon High and referred by the coaches, ‘the most prestigious award at Carbon High.'” The statement continued, “this scholarship is family-funded and was established to help our family deal with the terrible tragedy, shock and loss we endured when Tony suddenly passed. This scholarship is truly a labor of love and in honor of someone we considerably love and who was an amazing person and an outstanding baseball player. His behavior was always exemplary on and off the field. Tony planned a career in pro ball until a tragedy took his life…. Out of our love for Tony, we are investing in you, and your future as this year’s MVP/ Most Valuable Player.”

Pappas was born and raised in Price. He played baseball for Carbon and was on track to reach the majors before a mining accident ended his life. He played in Semi-Pro Ball and at SUSC College (now Southern Utah University), where he was an All-Conference player. He was also named the most valuable player his senior year at SUSC in 1980. Pappas still holds many SUU records today.