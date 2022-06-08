40th Year for the Tony Pappas Memorial Scholarship

By Lisa Segura-Peirce

This year marks 40 years that the Pappas family has been awarding the Tony Pappas Memorial Scholarship to the Most Valuable Player of Carbon High baseball.

The Tony Pappas Memorial Scholarship (TPMS) is the only “living,” long-standing funded scholarship at Carbon High and is referred by the coaches as one of the most prestigious awards at Carbon High. The MVP receives a trophy and a fixed amount cash scholarship to the college of their choice.

Lisa Segura-Peirce explained, “This scholarship was started by my mother, Helen Pappas-Segura, in May 1982, three months after the death of my uncle, her brother, Tony Pappas. This scholarship is family funded and it was established to help our family deal with the terrible tragedy, shock and loss we endured when Tony suddenly passed. Tony was anticipating a professional baseball career from a recent try out when an untimely coal mining accident claimed his life at age 24.”

Tony graduated from Carbon High in 1976 and was recruited by the SUSC Thunderbirds on a four-year baseball scholarship. He was known for his excellent stats, home runs and grand slams. Tony always displayed exemplary behavior on and off the field, an asset the Pappas family looks for in the MVP.

“This 40th mile stone year also marks my mother turning 90,” Peirce continued. “My mother and I look forward to presenting this award together each year.”

Jordan Fossat leads off this fourth decade as the 2021-22 Most Valuable Player, as announced at the baseball banquet on May 17. Fossat’s name was added to the TPMS trophy located in Grand Canyon Hall at Carbon High.

“For decades to come, the names engraved on this award will always be admired and an inspiration to all Carbon High baseball players,” Carbon High baseball coach Jeff Cisneros stated to the team and parents.

Fossat played first base, pitcher and catcher. He finished his senior year with a batting average of .379 and a slugging average of .603 with eight doubles, one triple and one home run. He pitched 20.2 innings on the year in seven appearances. When asked what his most favorite baseball moment was, he said, “Getting the win against Grantsville in the first round of the state tournament at home and winning this award!”

The Tony Pappas Memorial Scholarship is a nonprofit charity. The TPMS Facebook group has additional information and lists the MVPs as follows:

1982 Tony Gianoulis, 1983 Mike Vea, 1984 Jeff Otterson, 1985 Mike Smuin, 1986 Vaughn Olson, 1987 Kirk Reid, 1988 Steve Cave, 1989 De Jones, 1990 Jeff Jewkes, 1991 Eric Llewelyn, 1982 Johnny Gianini, 1983 Craig Wright, 1984 Travis Cloward, 1985 Derek Martinez, 1996 Andy MacLean, 1997 Conan Curtis and Ben Jewkes, 1998 Jonathan Vasquez, 1999 Ty Alderson, 2000 Tyler Grundy and Matt Holt, 2001 Senior Class State Champions, 2002 Matt Jewkes, 2003 Jamal Lewis, 2004 Troy Grundy and Mike Smith, 2005 Senior Class State Champions, 2006 Chase Julian and Adam Martinez, 2007 Bradley Wilde, 2008 Ron Herrera, 2009 Josh Denison, 2010 Beau Rich, 2011 Hayden Basinger, 2012 Julian Tamllos, 2013 Bryce Blackburn and Dakota Cisneros, 2014 Dominic Rondinelli, 2015 Jared Lesser, 2016 Cole Fossat and Anthony MacLean, 2017 Gavin Robinett, 2018 Cody Lowe and Chandler Kinsinger – great-great nephew, 2019 Braxton Bennet and Ty Anderson, 2020 Kaleb Nelson and Tyler Wright, 2021 Brayton Nielsen, and 2022 Jordan Fossat.