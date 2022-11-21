49th Annual Soroptimist Charity Benefit Hosted

Soroptimist International of Price hosted its 49th annual Charity Benefit and Wine Tasting event on Friday at the Carbon Country Club.

This fete featured a four-course dinner that was served from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and welcomed all those 21-years-old and older. Soroptimist International of Price is part of a larger international service organization dedicated to improving the lives of all women.

Many attended this highly-anticipated yearly event, with a mixture of well-known and new faces alike in the crowd. The donated price of admission was $60 per person.

“Soroptimist of Price wants to thank all who attended our 49th Annual Wine Tasting at the Carbon Country Club last night,” the group shared. “The funds raised will be used to improve the lives of women and girls in our community.”