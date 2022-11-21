Huntington Youth Council Gives Back

“Huntington Youth City Council strikes again,” the city shared on Facebook, highlighting another project that the group recently took on.

The youth council selected five families within the city to surprise with a Thanksgiving dinner. According to the city, the families were very grateful to receive these gift boxes while also enjoying the visit from the youth council.

“We also made up 450 goodie bags that will be passed out at the city’s Christmas party that will be held on Dec. 1,” the city stated.

The gift bags will be ready for pickup beginning at 5 p.m. that evening and will be featured in a drive-thru setting once again. Santa Claus will also make an appearance for the youngsters to enjoy.

The council members that were highlighted for their efforts were Ridic Potter, Taytum Kay, Mason Potter, Sunny Cox, Zadriee Norton, Tailor Kay, Skylen Cox, Cach Allred, Avey Beagley, Quayd Oveson and Parker Kay.