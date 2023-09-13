5 Straight Shutouts for Lady Eagles

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Utah State Eastern Athletics

The Utah State Eastern women’s soccer team hit the road over the weekend, taking on first-year SWAC member Pacific Northwest Christian College. The Lady Eagles set a precedence against the Gladiators as they continue to hold their opponent’s scoreless in an impressive 12-0 victory.

Player Highlights:

Lauren Maxfield showcased her scoring prowess with three shots, all on target, resulting in one goal. Sadie Coggins was a standout player, contributing significantly to her team’s success with three goals and two shots on goal. Abigail Wiggins displayed her scoring ability with a goal, while also recording three shots, one of which was on target. McKenlie Perry was a playmaker on the field, assisting her teammates with a total of two assists. Victoria Kalista had an outstanding performance, recording four goals, making her a crucial factor in the team’s victory. Andie Andrus demonstrated her goal-scoring prowess with two goals and nine shots, eight of which were on target. Keli’a Tatom and Sailor Jensen each added a goal to the scoreboard. Berkley Dymock and Katy Smith played pivotal roles in assisting their teammates with one assist each.

USU Eastern then traveled to Reno, Nev. for another Scenic West matchup against Truckee Meadows Community College with a very familiar ending, holding the Lizards scoreless with a final score of 3-0.

The defensive lineup for USU Eastern, led by goalkeeper Ruth Sumner , kept a tight hold on Truckee Meadows throughout the game, allowing no shots on goal. The Lady Eagles’ defense ensured that their opponents had a difficult time finding opportunities to attack.

The midfielders controlled the flow of the game and facilitated their team’s offense with three total shots. USU Eastern’s attacking trio made a significant impact on the scoreboard. Sadie Coggins was instrumental in the victory, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Victoria Kalista was the star of the day, contributing two goals to her team’s tally.

With this impressive 3-0 victory, Utah State Eastern soccer continues to show its strength on the field and maintain its winning momentum.

USU Eastern will host two home contests as they return home. First will be against the College of Southern Nevada on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. and then again on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. as they take on Community Christian College on the Castleview Hospital Soccer Field.

After receiving votes for two weeks straight, USU Eastern looks to break into the Top 20 in the NJCAA National rankings that will be announced Monday afternoon.