Eagles Remain Undefeated Following 2 Road Victories

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Utah State Eastern Athletics

In their first matchup against newly-welcomed SWAC members Pacific Northwest Christian College, 15th ranked USU Eastern men’s soccer team emerged as the clear winner of the contests with a dominating score of 13-1. The game showcased some outstanding performances by the Eagles as they completely overwhelmed their opponents.

Eastern’s offensive strength was on full display as they fired 23 shots on goal throughout the match. William Mugisha was an absolute standout, recording five goals, while Jackson Warden added to the scoring with two goals. Anthony Bejar , Jonah Garcia , Aiden McMullin , Osvaldo Escalona , Jaxson Lesueur and Vinicius De Silva also contributed to the goal tally.

Assists were aplenty for USU Eastern as well, with Aleksander Mihajlovic, Austin Tesch , Aiden McMullin and Jaxson Lesueur providing crucial setups for their teammates.

The defense for USU Eastern was on point, allowing Pacific Northwest only one goal. Goalkepper Mathias Del Lago held his own, ensuring his opponents had very few scoring opportunities.

Overall, it was a dominant performance by USU Eastern, showing their exceptional teamwork, offensive firepower and defensive solidity.

Following their matchup against the Gladiators, USU Eastern traveled to Reno, Nev. where they took on Truckee Meadows Community College.

The Eagles secured a well-deserved victory over Truckee Meadows with a final score of 3-0. The match once again showcased the team’s strong defensive and offensive capabilities.

The defensive line, anchored by Mathias Del Lago in goal, put up a solid performance, keeping Truckee Meadows at bay and preventing any goals. Ramon Nunez and Austin Tesch also contributed to the team’s defensive efforts, ensuring the opposition had minimal scoring opportunities.

On the offensive front, William Mugisha was the standout player, providing valuable assists for his teammates. Aiden McMullin , Vinicius De Silva and DJ Gillespe capitalized on Mugisha’s assists to score three crucial goals for Utah State Eastern.

The two road victories mark an undefeated start to the Eagle’s young season with a perfect 5-0 record. The Eagles will return home to take on conference foe College of Southern Nevada on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 16, USU Eastern will welcome Community Christian College to the Castleview Hospital Soccer Field at 1:30 p.m.