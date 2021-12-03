54 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Past Three Days

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department released a new COVID-19 report, stating that there were 54 new cases in the region within the past three days. This includes 17 in Carbon, six in Emery and 31 in Grand County.

This brings the total cases for Carbon County to 3,651, of which 3,356 have recovered and seven are currently hospitalized. For Emery County, the number sits at 1,717 with 1,620 recovered and two that are currently hospitalized. In Grand County, the total is 1,593, 1,492 of which have recovered and three that are hospitalized currently.

For the region, the total hospitalized due to COVID-19 equals out to 228, with 66 deaths. The entire region remains in the high transmission level with these numbers.