597 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 597 active cases of COVID-19 cases throughout the region. This includes 347 in Carbon County, 160 in Emery County and 90 in Grand County.

Of these, 499 were reported in the last seven days, including 293 in Carbon County, 132 in Emery County and 74 in Grand County. Monday’s report also announced that 10 regional patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. This includes four from Carbon County, five from Emery County and one from Grand County.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 238 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of these, only 25 were fully vaccinated while 213 were not vaccinated. In addition, 73 regional deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 42 in Carbon County, 25 in Emery County and six in Grand County. Only five of these deaths involved vaccinated residents.

The health department also continues to track breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those that have become infected despite being vaccinated. To date, there have been 867 breakthrough cases os the virus, including 476 in Carbon County, 179 in Emery County and 212 in Grand County.

With this data, the entire region remains in the high transmission level for COVID-19.