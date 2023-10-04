60 Projects Improve Manti-La Sal National Forest

In the October edition of the Manti Happenings, the U.S. Forest Service explained that recreation and youth conservation corps crews worked hard on the Sanpete and Ferron-Price Ranger Districts this summer.

In total, 60 recreation projects were completed on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Included in those accomplishments were nearly 30 sections of motorized and non-motorized trails that were maintained and repaired. There were also 20 facilities that were upgraded, repaired and maintained. The crews cleaned 330 campsites weekly along with the repair projects.

“Along with these top-notch crews, the forest could not have done all this work without the many partners who stepped in with manpower and resources: Emery County, Backcountry Horsemen, Snow College, Emery Telcom, Sanpete County, Utah Division of Recreation and many others,” the forest service shared.