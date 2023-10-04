Ascension St. Matthew’s to Host Ordination and Installation Service

Ascension St Matthew’s Church Press Release

Ascension St Matthew’s Church is hosting an Ordination and Installation Service for Pastor-to-be Angela Chacon. We are honored to have Bishop Jim Gonia from the Rocky Mountain Synod, Denver, Colo., and Bishop Phyllis Spiegel from the Episcopal Diocese of Utah preside over the service.

In Angela’s words, “I am grateful and excited for this opportunity to be among the community and hope that time we share is Spirit-filled and inspired. I look forward, with great anticipation, to meeting as many of you from the community as possible.”

Ascension St Matthew’s congregation is looking forward to having Pastor Angela to lead us into the future.

The service will be on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome to join us in this celebration. Feel free to contact us at (435) 637-0106 for more information.