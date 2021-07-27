69 Positive COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 69 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. This includes 51 in Carbon County, eight in Emery County and 10 in Grand County.

Monday’s report also outlined the new positive cases that have been recorded in the past four days. This includes 12 in Carbon County, two in Emery County and five in Grand County. Of the 69 total patients, eight are currently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, including seven from Carbon County and one from Emery County.

With this data, Carbon County remains in the moderate transmission level for COVID-19. Emery and Grand counties are in the low level.

As the health department continues to track new cases of the virus, vaccine distribution remains a priority. As of Tuesday morning, 15,952 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 16,107 have received their first dose.

Of the eligible population, 43.82% of Carbon County residents are fully vaccinated. In Emery County, 41.74% are fully vaccinated while Grand County sits at 59.46%.