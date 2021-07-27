Helper Merchants 17U Team Has Strong Summer Season

The American Legion Helper Merchants 17U team has had an impressive summer season.

The team took the win against the Stanbsury Stallions on July 16, ending with an eye-catching 20-1 score. It was stated that a big piece of this win went to Peyton Molinar, who drove in four runners, including runs on a double in the second and a double in the fifth. Molinar was joined by Colton Lowe and Wyatt Falk in managing multiple hits for the team as well.

The success continued for the Merchants on July 19 against Mountain Crest with another win, 18-2. Falk was honored again in the game for driving in five on three hits, leading the Merchants to the win. On July 20, the next afternoon, they met with Vernal and secured another win, this time 7-0. Falk once again put the Merchants on the map with a shutout. There was also on offensive onslaught from Falk, Mazien Prichard and Quade Henrie.

Games continued for the Helper Merchants 17U team throughout the remainder of the week, with one Wednesday and two on Thursday. These games were against Pleasant Grove on Wednesday and two games against Vernal on Thursday.

The first game against Vernal on the July 22 was one where the Merchants fell short, with a final score of 4-3 in Vernal’s favor. Otherwise, the momentum of the Merchants is hard to quell.