7 Southeast Utah Residents Hospitalized with COVID-19 Complications

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that seven regional residents are currently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. This includes five Carbon County residents and two Emery County residents.

In total, there are 51 active cases of the virus in the region. This includes 19 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and 13 in Grand County. Of these cases, 20 have been reported in the past four days, including 10 each in Carbon and Grand counties.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, the region has recorded 33 deaths related to COVID-19. This includes 19 in Carbon County, 10 in Emery County and four in Grand County.

While the health department continues to track active cases of the virus, vaccine distribution remains a priority. Throughout the region, 16,180 residents are fully vaccinated. Of the eligible population, this accounts for 44.12% in Carbon County, 42.43% in Emery County and 60.67% in Grand County.

With this data, Carbon County is in the high transmission level for COVID-19. Emery and Grand counties are in the low level. For more information on COVID-19 and its local impact, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department website.