Community Enjoys Return of International Days *Photo Gallery*

International Days was happily welcomed back to Price City over the weekend, beginning on Thursday evening with the annual opening ceremony.

As always, there was something for everyone to enjoy with the celebration, including free swimming, kids’ day, vendors, food, live entertainment, a 5K, and various tournaments and contests, such as the burnout contest.

Though the annual carnival was not able to be hosted this year, new fun was present at the celebration, including Wicked Axe throwing and a cornhole tournament that was hosted by Carbon County Recreation and sponsored by Castleview Hospital.

The movie night in the park took place on both Friday and Saturday nights, with “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Godzilla vs Kong” featured respectively. The golf tournament was hosted once again at the Carbon Country Club Course on Saturday morning, beginning at 8 a.m. and the grand parade rode down Price’s Main Street at 10 a.m.

Many trophies were given following the parade. Best Use of Theme went to Castleview Hospital while the Best Nonprofit was the Boys & Girls Club. Utah Highway Patrol won Best Show Car and Pineau’s Tumbling earned the Best Family Entry.

The Most Beautiful trophy was given to Utah Central Association of Realtors while Mayor’s Choice went to the Carbon High School Marching Band and Chrysalis earned the Chairman’s Choice.

Sponsors for the 2021 International Days celebration were Sutherlands, Cache Valley Bank, Zions Bank, ETV News, Pacificorp/Rocky Mountain Power, Price Boys & Girls Club, Price Ford & Price Chrysler-Dodge, Blue Diamond Auto, Pinnacle HVAC and Utah State University Eastern.