71-Year-Old Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse of a Toddler

On April 8, officers were dispatched to a report in Carbon County regarding a possible child sexual assault case. The responding office reported that the mother of a two-year-old female child allegedly walked into the front room and observed 71-year-old Nelson Nakai kneeling with the victim in front of him.

The officer reported that the mother then realized that the two-year-old’s shirt was pulled up over her shoulders and Nakai was licking the victim’s chest. The mother pulled the child away from Nakai and, upon preparing to phone the police, Nakai allegedly threatened to commit suicide if the call was made.

When officers arrived on the scene, it is stated that Nakai was detained and taken into custody. The mother described the incident, stating the the two-year-old was still wearing pants and a diaper, with only the upper area exposed by Nakai.

Due to the nature of the relationship of Nakai, which is that of a normally trusting nature, he was booked into the Carbon County Jail. However, he declined to speak with officers. Nakai was arrested for aggravated sexual abuse of a child. His initial appearance in court was on April 9 and a pre-trial protective order was filed.