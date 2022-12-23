7th Annual Holiday Dinner Serves 100 Local Residents

Press Release

The Key Property Management staff at the Eastgate, Avalon House and New House Apartments found themselves quite busy once again for the seventh annual holiday dinner on Dec. 15. The dinner aims to ensure that residents in the apartment communities have a nice holiday dinner. The staff and local sponsors provide a holiday dinner to residents that otherwise would not have been able to have a holiday meal.

The resident holiday dinner was takeout again this year and nearly 100 meals were provided. The meal was a classic holiday dinner consisting of ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, a dinner roll and apple pie for dessert. Many residents expressed their appreciation for such a wonderful event, stating that the takeout plan was perfect for them.

We would like to give a shoutout to our community partners that donated to help make this wonderful event possible, including Key Property Management Company, Castleview Hospital Food Services and local merchants Sutherlands, Kevin’s Abbey Carpet, Southeast Paint & Design, and DeBugger Pest Control.

The staff at Key Property Management includes Emily Neilson, Property Manager; Chennel Bunderson, Leasing Agent; and Maintenance Techs Jeff Smith and Fisher Hermansen. We wish you a happy holiday day season from all of the staff at Key Property Management.