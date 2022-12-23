FERRON – Sandra Denise Monasso Wright, age 51, passed away December 7 after a brief battle with cancer.

Sandra was born August 18, 1971, in Hendersonville, North Carolina, to James L. and Sandy Radloff Monasso.

She enjoyed cheerleading in her high school years. After graduation, she attended college receiving her degree as a vet technician.

During Sandra’s first marriage, she gave birth to her daughter, Elizabeth whopassed away at seven weeks from complications due to a three chamber heart.

Sandra met her husband, Robert Wright through mutual friends. They were married September 13, 2003, and were blessed with two children, Cole Gene and Thashia Wenona Audrey whom she was so proud of and loved spending time with.

Sandra earned her CNA certification and worked at the Emery Care Center for 10 years. She enjoyed her work there, especially socializing with and caring for the elderly.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Robert and children, Gene and Thashia. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth.

Services will be Wednesday, December 21 at the Ferron Stake Center, 515 South 400 West in Ferron, Utah. Visitation begins at 12:30 pm and funeral services will be at 1:00 pm. All friends and family are invited to attend.