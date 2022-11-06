8th Ranked Lady Eagles Runners-Up in Region 18 Championship

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

Momentum from a thrilling semi-final victory wasn’t enough to carry the 8th ranked Lady Eagles to a Region 18 title on Saturday. USU Eastern was unable to answer the Bruin’s offensive attack, scoring only 25 kills to their 46. The inability to defend the net and execute the offense led to a three-set defeat with scores of 25-19, 25-18 and 25-18.

Sophia Anderson and Haley McUne both had seven kills in the game, followed by Casidy Fried with four kills and three blocks. Katie Compas had 12 assists and Haley McUne led with 12 digs defensively.

The SWAC title victory by Salt Lake earns the only Region 18 automatic bid to the NJCAA National Tournament. The Lady Eagles will anxiously await a possible invitation for one of two at-large bids that will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9.