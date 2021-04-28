9-Run First Catapults Lady Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Patience was the key when Emery played the Lady Wildcats in Richfield on Tuesday. The Lady Spartans had a great approach at the plate and did not try to do too much.

A walk and three consecutive singles made it 2-0 in favor of the Spartans early. Even with runners on base, Emery remained patient at the plate. Two more walks, a single and a hit by pitch increased the Spartans’ lead to five.

Emery put up a touchdown by the time the first out was made and bat around in the inning. Arilyn Allred ripped an RBI double to left and then came around to score on Kaejha Johnson’s two-out single. Before the first inning was over, Emery plated nine runs.

The large lead allowed Johnson to be aggressive from the circle. She was excellent and completed the five-inning game with five strikeouts while giving up two runs. The Spartans added a couple more runs to take the region contest 13-2.

Allred had a day at the plate, going 3-3 with two doubles and a walk. Cambrie Jensen and Janessa Weston each had a game-high two RBIs while the former finished 2-3.

Emery (14-7-1, 6-3) will return home to host Grand (17-3, 8-1) on Thursday. That game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports. The Spartans will then end the week against Duchesne on Friday, also at home.