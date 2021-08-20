95 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there are 95 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. There are 33 cases in Carbon County, 36 in Emery County and 26 in Grand County.

Of these, 44 cases were recorded in the past three days, including 23 in Emery County, 12 in Grand County and nine in Carbon County. Eight patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including six Carbon County patients and two Emery County patients.

The region had recorded 36 deaths related to the virus throughout the region. This includes 20 in Carbon County, 12 in Emery County and four in Grand County.

Vaccine distribution continues throughout the region with 16,549 Southeast Utah residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, 17,045 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

With this data, Carbon and Emery counties are in the moderate transmission level for COVID-19. Grand County is in the high level.