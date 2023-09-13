A Double Overtime Thriller

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

It was a battle of wills as Carbon and North Sanpete met on the pitch on Tuesday. The Lady Dinos traveled to Mount Pleasant for the region matchup.

Defense started off strong on both sides as the teams fought to find the back of the net. Going into halftime tied nil-nil, the intensity increased in the second half.

The Lady Dinos and Hawks traded goals, ending regulation tied 2-2. Neither team was able to break through in the first overtime, forcing a second overtime period. Carbon found the advantage, netting a goal to take the 3-2 win.

Senior Amiah Timothy helped her team with two goals while freshman Blythe Bradford also found the back of the net in the win. Meanwhile, Allie Smith, Kenzie Morgan and Chrissy Jones all recorded an assist for the Lady Dinos.

Fortune Ward protected the net in the game as she orchestrated the defense. She recorded eight saves as the Lady Dinos got their fourth straight win.

Up next, Carbon (7-3, 6-2 Region 12) will travel to take on Canyon View (9-2, 7-1 Region 12) on Thursday. The region action will get underway at 4 p.m.