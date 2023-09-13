Canyon View Blanks Lady Spartans

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Emery had a tough road matchup on Thursday as the team traveled to face Canyon View. The Lady Spartans were looking for revenge after falling to the Falcons earlier this season.

Canyon View came racing out of the gate, recording seven goals in the first half. Emery fought to get on the board, but the Lady Falcons notched two more to take this one 9-0.

Emery (0-10, 0-8 Region 12) will be on the road again on Thursday to face Delta (6-4, 5-3 Region 12). The game is slated for 4 p.m.