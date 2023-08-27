A Full Schedule for Pinnacle Cross Country

ETV News Stock Photo by Julie Johansen

The Pinnacle cross country team has a later start to the season than many fall sports, but that does not mean the Panthers have not been training. Many of the athletes train year-round and are involved in multiple sports, keeping them primed for the season once it gets underway.

The Panthers will have their first opportunity to show what they are made of on Aug. 29. On that day, the team will travel to Heber to run in the Wasatch Invitational.

From there, the team will race once weekly through Oct. 10, which will be the Titan Meet in Provo. The Panthers will then have eight days to train and rest before the Region 23 Championships on Oct. 18, hosted by Whitehorse.

Those that qualify will then be invited to the 1A State Cross Country Championships, which will take place in Salt Lake City on Oct. 24.