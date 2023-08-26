Lady Dinos Blanked by Delta

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Lady Dinos continued region play with a matchup against Delta on Thursday. While Carbon had the home field advantage, the Lady Rabbits brought fierce competition.

Delta opened the scoring with a goal in the first. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Lady Dinos tried to connect in the second. Unfortunately, it was the Lady Rabbits that found the back of the net again to take the 2-0 win.

Fortune Ward protected the goal in the game, recording 15 saves for the Lady Dinos.

Up next, Carbon (3-3, 2-2 Region 12) will travel to Richfield (4-2, 2-2 Region 12) on Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.