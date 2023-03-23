A High Scoring Affair

Stock Photo by James Huggard

The Carbon/Emery rivalry proved strong as ever on Tuesday the two teams met on the pitch for region matchup. The Dinos traveled to Castle Dale for the matchup as the teams went head to head.

Defense was key in the first half as both teams tried to break through. The Dinos and Spartans were able to protect the net, however, as the score was tied up at nil at the halftime.

Coming out of the break, the teams fought for an advantage. The Dinos and the Spartans both found the back of the net in the second, tying things up at 1-1, to send it into overtime.

One overtime period didn’t prove to be enough as both teams were kept scoreless. A second overtime period didn’t not pay off either as the team sent it into a third overtime period still tied at 1-1.

That brought the game to a shootout to determine the winner. The Dinos and Spartans traded goals, driving up the scoreboard. Emery was finally able to gain the advantage to take the narrow 8-7 win and earn its first victory of the season.

Emery (1-2, 1-0 Region 12) will look for another victory on Thursday as the team travels to Grand (3-2, 1-1 Region 12). Meanwhile, Carbon (2-2, 2-1 Region 12) will have a short break to regroup before traveling to Canyon View on March 28.