Dear Brother,

It seems like just yesterday we were all out with you somewhere, fishing, hunting, or hiking the desert.

We all had such good times together as a family with you, and you sure knew how to make us laugh, and smile!

You will always be in our hearts, and on our minds, especially around this time of year, near your birthday.

Love you, miss you lots!

Teresa & Dave Fulkerson

Daniel & Charli Morgan Family

Chantelle Marlowe & Family