A Letter From the Sheriff

By CCSO Sheriff Jeff Wood

The sheriff’s office is busy this time of year. We assisted with the homeless count in our area, and have been involved in input for legislation that is currently being crafted during this legislative session as well as keeping our county safe.

We have not seen as much snow in our area this year as we normally do, but it is important to keep in mind that avalanche danger that becomes present when new snow accumulates on the old, unstable layers that are already on the ground. There is a threat of avalanches in our area, so if you are going out in the backcountry, be sure to take precautions and be safe in your outdoor activities.

There are many scams going around right now that vary from Publishers Clearing House to the IRS. If something seems too good to be true, it likely is. If there is any monetary obligation on your part in order to receive a prize, it’s likely a scam. If something looks suspicious, report it immediately to local law enforcement or your local banking institution.

In today’s world, it is more important to be a good neighbor in the name of community unity than ever. Many meetings that I attend begin with the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance. As I was reciting it the other day, one part stuck in my head. It states “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” These words are so powerful to me. We live in such an awesome country that was founded on these basic principles.

As a police officer, I feel blessed to serve such a wonderful community, state and country. Our law enforcement team is strong and is a good example of dedication and professionalism in the field of public safety. We believe in our mission and feel that we are very well trained to deal with the issues we face in the world today. I commend my fellow officers for their diligence to integrity in this noble profession.