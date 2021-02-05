Carbon High Students Tasked with Naming the Carbon County Fishing Pond

Anthony Cilli, CTE teacher at Carbon High School (CHS) visited the Carbon County Commissioners with a couple of his students on Wednesday evening with a special presentation.

Cilli stated that Commissioner Tony Martines had tasked his class with gathering consensus and ideas for naming the fishing pond located at the county fairgrounds. The CHS Sterling Scholar for Visual Arts, Amy Thatcher, spearheaded the endeavor.

According to Cilli, there were several hundred students that contributed and proposed different names, which were then complied and voted on. CHS student Maddy Criddle’s suggestion won out and she presented it to the commissioners: Ye Olde Fishing Pond.

Cilli thanked the commissioners for the opportunity for the students to be involved and stated that Thatcher is currently working on a design for the pond, which will be ready within the next couple of weeks.

Commissioner Martines said that they are working on improving the signage in the area and are excited to see what the students come up with. He then had special gifts for both Cilli and his students before they concluded the presentation.