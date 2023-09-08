In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, a luminary ceremony was recently hosted at Huntington State Park. The event served to recognize those who have died from an overdose and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.

“It was a great turnout to honor loved ones who we have lost to overdose, without stigma or shame,” said Ashley Yaugher, USU Extension health and wellness faculty member.

Deemed “A Light to Remember,” the event was free to all who would like to participate. Lanterns were lit at sunset, bearing messages of inspiration and hope, dotting the shoreline of Huntington Lake.

Nine similar events were hosted throughout the state to remember those lost to overdose. Hundreds gathered statewide to pay tribute to their loved ones and share their grief with others.