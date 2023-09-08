2nd Half Propels Carbon Over Emery *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Dinos were explosive in the second half of Thursday’s matchup as the team secured the region win against Emery. The highly-anticipated rivalry game took place in Price.

Things started off slow on both sides of the field as the teams fought for the advantage. The Lady Dinos found the back of the net in the first to take the narrow 1-0 lead into halftime.

It was all Carbon in the second half as the team connected on seven goals. Emery worked to get on the board, but the Lady Dinos’ defense was too strong as they walked away with the 8-0 victory.

Amiah Timothy was once again a force for her team as the senior recorded three goals and two assists. Freshman Blythe Bradford also had a standout game with three goals to go along with an assist.

Sophomore Bailey Johnson added one goal and one assist to her stat sheet while Mia Crompton recorded the other goal. It was a complete team effort as Taree Pressett had two assists in the game.

Fortune Ward got the shutout in the goal. She had nine saves in the game as she orchestrated Carbon’s impenetrable defense.

Carbon (6-3, 5-2 Region 12) has won its last three games and will look to take that momentum into next week as the team hits the road. The Lady Dinos will face North Sanpete (3-6, 1-6 Region 12) on Tuesday and Canyon View (8-2, 6-1 Region 12) on Thursday.

On the other hand, Emery (0-9, 0-7 Region 12) will look for its first win against Canyon View in a road matchup on Tuesday before traveling to take on Delta (6-3, 5-2 Region 12) on Thursday.