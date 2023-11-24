A New Chapter

Stock Photo by Scottie Draper

Emery cheer is in a new phase as Brittany Julian stepped into the head coach position this year. She and the team will learn together as the squad features a young group of Spartans.

“With Emery cheer losing a lot of veteran members last year and getting new coaches, we knew this year would be a building year,” Julian explained. “But our returning members didn’t miss a beat, doing what they needed to help build our team.”

With seven sophomores and five freshmen on the team, a small group of juniors will help teach the newcomers with their experience in stunting and tumbling. In addition, Alexis Ungerman will provide leadership in her role as captain along with co-captain Shaela World.

“They are both strong leaders, and great assets to our team,” said Julian. “Alexis was also selected to be a member of the 2023-24 3A All State Cheer Team.”

The team worked well together and gained experience throughout the fall season, cheering on their classmates from the sidelines. Their efforts will ramp up this winter with a busy basketball season, coupled with the divisional competition on Jan. 6.

“We have a very athletic, talented, hard working group this year,” Julian said. “They are young, and for most of them, this will be their first time competing. We just need to have the confidence in ourselves and our teammates that we can accomplish anything.”

To prepare for divisionals, the Spartans are focusing on implementing stronger stunting and improving their tumbling with the help of assistant coach Gracia Snow. The team is also working to build a more unified school spirit with Emery High’s student body.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support, and invite them to come cheer us on at our divisional competition Jan. 6 at Delta High School,” Julian concluded.